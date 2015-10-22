(Repeats with new identifying slug, CHINA-BRITAIN/DRINKING; no
change to text)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING Oct 22 From binge drinking and David
Beckham to the Labour Party's role in recognising Communist
China, Chinese state media has kicked into overdrive to praise
Sino-British relations and point out shared interests as
President Xi Jinping is feted in London.
Since the ruling Conservative Party decided it wanted
Britain to be China's "best partner in the West", something
championed by finance minister George Osborne, old arguments
about human rights and the fate of formerly British-ruled Hong
Kong have largely fallen by the wayside.
In China, formerly vitriolic blasts in the
tightly-controlled government press that Britain is good for
little more than museums and education have been replaced by
warm, if sometimes rather odd, compliments for Britain.
Images have been plastered across television and newspapers
of the pomp and pageantry of Xi's welcome, especially the
involvement of Britain's royal family.
The official China Daily, used by the government as an
English-language mouthpiece to the world, has put a video on its
website listing 29 things the Chinese and the British share,
including binge drinking, unhealthy food and "adorable
creatures" like pandas and David Beckham.
"Now were are becoming close friends," it concludes.
The Global Times, a feisty and widely-read tabloid that
delights in upsetting foreigners with its nationalist
editorials, has set aside the acrimony to cheer on Britain's
new-found respect for China.
"When it comes to policy toward China, the U.K. bears no
geopolitical burden. It is therefore more open-minded," it said
in an editorial on Tuesday.
Even Xi himself has gotten in on the love-in, quoting
Shakespeare in a speech on Wednesday evening.
Xi's meeting with Jeremy Corbyn, who leads the main
opposition Labour Party, proved a bit of a headscratcher for one
Chinese newspaper, which decided to go beyond the brief foreign
ministry statement of the event and explain the significance in
a little more detail.
Under the headline "Why did Xi Jinping want to meet the
leader of Britain's opposition party?", the Southern Metropolis
Daily quoted a Chinese academic as explaining it was under the
Labour Party in 1950 that Britain recognised China's new
Communist government.
But in a country which has only had one ruling party since
the 1949 revolution, the paper also had to explain what an
opposition party was.
"The main obligation of an opposition party is to supervise
the behaviour of the ruling party, and at the same time to
accumulate political capital for becoming the ruling party upon
winning a future election," it said.
The story was later removed from the paper's website.
(Editing by Michael Perry)