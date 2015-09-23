(Adds criticism of Osborne visit from rights group)
By William Schomberg and Ben Blanchard
LONDON/BEIJING, Sept 23 British finance minister
George Osborne won an offer of more Chinese investment in
Britain on Wednesday but his trip to a violence-prone region of
China drew criticism from a human rights group.
Hualing Industry and Trade Group, based in China's Xinjiang
region, intends to invest 60 million pounds ($90 million) to
kick off the three projects in Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield
which will have a final gross value of 1.2 billion pounds.
The ministry said the projects, led by Britain's Scarborough
Group, are expected to deliver 10,000 new homes, part of the
government's efforts to spur development in northern England
which has lagged growth in London and the southeast.
On Monday, Britain and China announced initiatives including
an expanded currency swap agreement, Chinese investment in
British nuclear power and a study for a scheme to connect the
London and Shanghai stock markets.
Osborne said he was aiming to make China Britain's
second-biggest trading partner by 2025, compared with its
number-six ranking now. He also announced 10 million pounds in
extra funding to enable thousands more British schoolchildren to
learn Mandarin by 2020.
Osborne's decision to visit the Xinjiang region prompted
criticism from the exiled World Uyghur Congress which said he
should have used the trip to draw attention to what the group
says is China's repression of Uighurs.
Tensions between Muslim Uighurs who call the region home and
the majority Han Chinese have resulted in bloodshed in recent
years. Hundreds have been killed in violence across the region,
blamed by Beijing on Islamist militants.
At least five police officers were killed by separatists in
Xinjiang, according to a report by U.S.-based Radio Free Asia on
Wednesday.
"Britain cannot, because of its economic interests, tacitly
agree with China's repression of Uighurs," Dilxat Raxit, a
spokesman for the World Uyghur Congress, said in an email.
"It sends China the wrong signal, leading China to, without
any worries, to go even further in surveillance and repression
in local areas," Raxit said.
Britain's finance ministry declined to comment. Osborne told
BBC radio during his visit to China that London and Beijing
disagreed on human rights but added it was better to engage than
to stand on the sidelines and resort to "megaphone diplomacy".
($1 = 0.6509 pounds)
(Writing by William Schomberg; additional reporting by Megha
Rajagopalan; Editing by Dominic Evans)