By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING, Sept 20
BEIJING, Sept 20
Osborne expressed his confidence in the slowing Chinese economy
on Sunday, saying the country was going through a necessary
transformation and was still a driver of global growth.
A string of downbeat activity data combined with wild price
swings in the stock markets and a surprise currency devaluation
in August have fuelled fears that the Chinese economy may be
slowing more sharply than was expected earlier, putting
Beijing's 2015 growth target of 7 percent at risk.
"China is going through a very necessary and challenging
transformation which is essential so that China's economy can go
on creating good careers and good jobs and higher living
standards for your 1.3 billion people," he said at the start of
a five-day trip to China.
"I think the message I would say to China is, carry on with
the reform, carry on with the change you're making."
Osborne said he was "very deliberately" visiting the
Shanghai stock exchange on Tuesday and would be talking about
what had happened on the financial markets over the summer.
"Of course there have been ups and downs. We've seen that
through the summer. In our estimation the spillover effects, the
impact of that on other financial markets, has been relatively
limited," he said, speaking to an audience of Chinese technology
executives.
"And if you look at the broader picture in China, even if
it's not growing at double digits the way that it once did it is
still creating an economy at least the size of the United
Kingdom in the next five years. So it's a massive source of
global growth going forward."
Despite disagreements over human rights and the former
British colony of Hong Kong, China values Britain's staunch
defence of free trade and lack of obstacles to investing in
Britain. Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Britain next month.
London has been especially keen to attract Chinese banks and
encourage offshore trade in the yuan to bolster its position as
the world's main centre for foreign exchange trading.
"There is no economy in the west that is as open to Chinese
investment as the United Kingdom," said Osborne, who is
currently frontrunner to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron as
Conservative leader ahead of the 2020 election.
"We welcome Chinese investment. There is huge amounts of
Chinese investment coming into Britain at the moment. Indeed we
are attracting more investment than Germany, France and Italy
put together into the UK."
