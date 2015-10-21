LONDON Oct 21 Chinese President Xi Jinping will
preside over the signing of a deal to build a nuclear power
station in Britain on Wednesday as Prime Minister David Cameron
seeks to clinch $46 billion in contracts with the world's
second-largest economy.
After a day of pomp on the first full day of Xi's state
visit to Britain, the Chinese leader will turn from pageantry to
politics and business at talks with Cameron in his Downing
Street residence and a London business summit.
The jewel in the crown of the business summit is expected to
be an announcement that state-owned utilities China's General
Nuclear Corporation and National Nuclear Corporation will take a
multi-billion pound minority stake in the Hinkley Point nuclear
plant in Somerset owned by France's EDF.
"A growing China-UK relationship benefits both countries and
the world as a whole," Xi told a state banquet at Buckingham
Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday night.
Cameron is pitching Britain as the pre-eminent Western
gateway for investment from China, though the warmth of the
reception for the Communist leader has raised some eyebrows with
allies and drawn criticism that London is ignoring human rights.
Protests against Xi have been small so far, though activists
have accused Cameron of seeking to court Chinese money by
brushing aside criticism of a crackdown in civil liberties since
Xi came to power in 2012.
British officials and business leaders say the rise of China
is impossible to ignore: China's economy is four times the size
of Britain's.
"The Chinese economy has been one of the drivers of global
growth, and I think that will continue," Cameron told China
Central Television. "We encourage investment, and China is
investing more in Britain now than other European countries."
China has feted Britain for a visionary choice to strengthen
ties, though some British lawmakers have pressed Cameron to
raise the issue of cheap Chinese steel imports after over 4,000
jobs were thrown into jeopardy at steel plants across Britain.
In an attempt to cash in on big-spending Chinese middle
classes, Britain said it would introduce a cheaper two-year
multiple-entry visa that will require fewer supporting
documents.
NUCLEAR DEAL
In what is likely to be the biggest deal of Xi's visit,
Chinese utilities will take a stake in a 16 billion pound EDF
power station project in Somerset. The Chinese investment was
agreed in principle in October 2013 but has taken until now to
be finally agreed.
The deal brings Britain's first new nuclear plant since 1995
a step closer and is also a boost for EDF, which has been hit by
billions of euros of cost overruns and years of delays with two
of its other European nuclear projects in Finland and France.
As part of the deal, EDF may agree to cede leadership on a
subsequent new nuclear project at Bradwell, east of London, to
the Chinese partners who want to bring their own nuclear reactor
technology to Britain.
The prospect of China, which Western spymasters say sponsors
hacking of global companies, helping to build a nuclear plant in
Britain and being involved in running others has stoked security
concerns in Britain.
Steve Hilton, a former policy adviser to David Cameron, told
the BBC that Britain should impose sanctions on China for
political oppression and cyber attacks instead of rolling out
the red carpet.
"This is one of the worst national humiliations we've seen
since we went cap in hand to the IMF in the 1970s," said
Hilton, who left Downing Street in 2012, referring to the 1976
crisis during which Britain was forced to ask for a loan from
the International Monetary Fund.
"The truth is that China is a rogue state just as bad as
Russia or Iran, and I just don't understand why we're sucking up
to them rather than standing up to them as we should be."
China has strongly denied previous accusations of espionage,
saying it is itself a victim of cyber attacks.
($1 = 0.6484 pounds)
(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge, Additional reporting by Karolin
Schaps, Editing by Angus MacSwan)