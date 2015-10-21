LONDON Oct 21 The Chinese-owned London Metal
Exchange (LME), banks and brokers pledged on Wednesday to help
Beijing and its neighbours trade more industrial metals.
The LME and seven financial institutions signed a memorandum
of understanding (MOU) during the state visit to Britain of
China's President Xi Jinping.
"This MOU further shows our determination to provide a
bridge between China and the rest of the world," said LME Chief
Executive Garry Jones. "We're making it easier for Chinese
participants to engage in the LME's price-discovery process."
The LME, the world's biggest and oldest marketplace for
industrial metals, has long aimed to tap new business in China,
the world's top metals consumer.
Jones told Reuters last week that the LME, owned by Hong
Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, has a pipeline of
more Chinese members.
Wednesday's agreement, short on specifics, said the
signatories would use their expertise in risk management and
funding to give Chinese participants greater access to global
commodities markets.
China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative seeks to create an
economic belt of railways, highways, oil and gas pipelines,
power grids and other links across Central, West and South Asia.
President Xi said in March he hoped China's annual trade
with countries involved in the initiative would surpass $2.5
trillion in a decade.
Among the financial groups signing the MOU were LME members
GF Financial Markets, Bank of China
, China Merchants Securities, Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China and Standard Chartered Bank
.
The LME's clearing house signed the deal as did the
Agricultural Bank of China and China
Construction Bank (CCB).
Metal industry sources told Reuters last week CCB was in
talks to buy Britain's Metdist Trading Limited, which would give
the country's second-largest lender by assets access to top-tier
trading on the LME.
(Editing by William Hardy)