BEIJING Oct 17 Chinese companies will be
allowed to take stakes in British nuclear projects, British
finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday, as Britain
pushes ahead with an ambitious target to expand nuclear energy.
In a statement during a visit to China, Osborne said the two
countries had signed a memorandum of understanding on nuclear
cooperation that also includes roles for British companies in
China's nuclear programme.
"While any initial Chinese stake in a nuclear power project
is likely to be a minority stake, over time stakes in subsequent
new power stations could be majority stakes," the statement
said.
The announcement comes as talks between the British
government and French company EDF Energy on building
Britain's first new nuclear power station since 1995 approach a
conclusion. China General Nuclear Power Group (CGNPG) is poised
to join the project.
Osborne's statement did not refer to the EDF project. He was
visiting a nuclear plant in southern China on Thursday that is a
collaboration between EDF and CGNPG.
The MOU also covers training in Britain for Chinese
technicians, the statement said
China has 17 nuclear reactors in operation, accounting for
about 1 percent of electricity production capacity. Another 28
nuclear plants are under construction.