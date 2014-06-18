LONDON, June 18 Britain should deepen economic
ties with China by increasing the use of offshore yuan and
exploring connections with Chinese stock exchanges, Finance
Minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.
"I want to see the links between our financial markets grow
further. For example, Hong Kong and Shanghai are developing
arrangements to connect their exchanges, I want London to be
able to explore something similar," Osborne said.
"I am very pleased to announced that UK export finance will
now provide guarantees for transactions denominated in RNB -
that's a huge boost for UK businesses looking to export to
China," he added.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Kyle MacLellan, writing by
Limei Hoang and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)