SHANGHAI Feb 14 State-backed China Minsheng Investment Co Ltd (CMI) said on Saturday it would invest 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) in a Chinese-led project to develop a new financial district in London.

The private equity firm said it would become the majority investor in the project, which was unveiled in 2013 by Chinese developer Advanced Business Park and London city officials. ($1 = 0.6493 pounds) (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Kim Coghill)