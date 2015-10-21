BEIJING Oct 21 Chinese President Xi Jinping
talked football, wildlife protection and climate change when he
met senior members of Britain's royal family during a state
visit to London, according to Chinese government accounts
released on Wednesday.
The British royal family has had a mixed relationship with
China over the years.
Heir to the throne Prince Charles is close to the exiled
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, while Charles and his
son Prince William have expressed concern that Chinese demand
for ivory is encouraging the poaching of elephants.
However, William received a warm welcome when he visited
China in March and met Xi.
Xi told Prince Charles when they met in London he
appreciated the royal family's efforts to promote Sino-British
relations and would welcome more visits by them to China, the
Chinese foreign ministry said.
The two also discussed sustainable development - a subject
close to Charles' heart - climate change and clean energy, the
ministry said in a short statement.
Xi spoke to William about wildlife protection, explaining
the important achievements China had made especially in tackling
the illegal trade in wildlife, it said.
They also "exchanged views" on Britain-China football
cooperation too.
Xi is an avid football fan, even if the national team
generally performs poorly in international competitions.
He will visit Manchester City football club, accompanied by
British Prime Minister David Cameron, on Friday.
Despite the public display of goodwill, some British
commentators have suggested Charles was deliberately skipping a
state banquet at Buckingham Palace in Xi's honour .
A royal source told Reuters it was not a snub, pointing out
Charles would be spending more time with Xi than any other royal
during his four-day visit to Britain.
Unlike in 2008 and 2012, Charles did not meet the Dalai
Lama, who has described the prince as "very close ... best of
friends", when he visited Britain last month.
The Global Times, an influential Chinese tabloid, downplayed
Charles's absence at the banquet, saying he still had a "grand
meeting with Xi". The paper has in the past said Britain was
good for little these days but tourism and education.
"Most elites in the UK are aware that Xi's visit bears an
unusual and historical significance and means more to Britain.
We believe that Prince Charles is better aware of this and
therefore declined to meet with the Dalai Lama," it said in an
editorial.
