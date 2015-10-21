* Chinese Foreign Ministry praises royal family's
hospitality
* British commentators suggested Charles had snubbed Xi
* Charles is close to Dalai Lama but did not meet him last
month
(Recasts, adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, Oct 21 China praised the British royal
family on Wednesday for its treatment of President Xi Jinping in
London and rejected suggestions Prince Charles had been rude by
skipping a state banquet for the Chinese leader the day before.
British commentators have suggested heir to the throne
Charles, who is close to the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the
Dalai Lama, was deliberately avoiding Tuesday's state banquet at
Buckingham Palace in Xi's honour.
A royal source told Reuters it was not a snub, stating that
Charles would be spending more time with Xi than any other royal
during his four-day visit to Britain.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said
Charles would have had his reasons for not going to the banquet,
when asked if China thought his absence was rude.
"China would not rashly say that this was, to use your
wording, 'rude'. Because we've noted that Britain's royal family
is paying great attention to President Xi's state visit to
London and has received Xi with the highest standards," Hua told
reporters.
"We really thank Britain for the grand way they have
received President Xi which fully shows how the British royal
family, government and people set great store on China."
China hopes people can view Xi's visit "from a more positive
point of view", she added.
Unlike in 2008 and 2012, Charles last month did not meet the
Dalai Lama, who has described the prince as "very close ... best
of friends", when he visited Britain.
The Global Times, an influential Chinese tabloid, played
down Charles's absence at the banquet, saying he still had a
"grand meeting with Xi". The paper has in the past said Britain
was good for little these days but tourism and education.
"Most elites in the UK are aware that Xi's visit bears an
unusual and historical significance and means more to Britain.
We believe that Prince Charles is better aware of this and
therefore declined to meet with the Dalai Lama," it said in an
editorial.
In separate statements earlier in the day, China's Foreign
Ministry said that Xi talked about football, wildlife protection
and climate change when he met Charles and his son Prince
William on Tuesday.
Charles and William have expressed concern that Chinese
demand for ivory is encouraging the poaching of elephants.
Xi is an avid football fan, though the national team
generally performs poorly in international competitions.
He will visit Manchester City football club, accompanied by
British Prime Minister David Cameron, on Friday.
