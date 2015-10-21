* Chinese Foreign Ministry praises royal family's hospitality

By Ben Blanchard

BEIJING, Oct 21 China praised the British royal family on Wednesday for its treatment of President Xi Jinping in London and rejected suggestions Prince Charles had been rude by skipping a state banquet for the Chinese leader the day before.

British commentators have suggested heir to the throne Charles, who is close to the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, was deliberately avoiding Tuesday's state banquet at Buckingham Palace in Xi's honour.

A royal source told Reuters it was not a snub, stating that Charles would be spending more time with Xi than any other royal during his four-day visit to Britain.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Charles would have had his reasons for not going to the banquet, when asked if China thought his absence was rude.

"China would not rashly say that this was, to use your wording, 'rude'. Because we've noted that Britain's royal family is paying great attention to President Xi's state visit to London and has received Xi with the highest standards," Hua told reporters.

"We really thank Britain for the grand way they have received President Xi which fully shows how the British royal family, government and people set great store on China."

China hopes people can view Xi's visit "from a more positive point of view", she added.

Unlike in 2008 and 2012, Charles last month did not meet the Dalai Lama, who has described the prince as "very close ... best of friends", when he visited Britain.

The Global Times, an influential Chinese tabloid, played down Charles's absence at the banquet, saying he still had a "grand meeting with Xi". The paper has in the past said Britain was good for little these days but tourism and education.

"Most elites in the UK are aware that Xi's visit bears an unusual and historical significance and means more to Britain. We believe that Prince Charles is better aware of this and therefore declined to meet with the Dalai Lama," it said in an editorial.

In separate statements earlier in the day, China's Foreign Ministry said that Xi talked about football, wildlife protection and climate change when he met Charles and his son Prince William on Tuesday.

Charles and William have expressed concern that Chinese demand for ivory is encouraging the poaching of elephants.

Xi is an avid football fan, though the national team generally performs poorly in international competitions.

Xi is an avid football fan, though the national team generally performs poorly in international competitions.

He will visit Manchester City football club, accompanied by British Prime Minister David Cameron, on Friday.