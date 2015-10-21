(Corrects published translation of Xi's comments to show China has reduced steel capacity by 77.8 million tonnes not 700 million tonnes)

LONDON Oct 21 China has reduced capacity in its steel industry by 77.8 million tonnes, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

"China has reduced capacity in its steel industry by 77.8 million tonnes," Xi said. The comments were translated into English by a Reuters native Mandarin speaker.

An earlier simultaneous translation of Xi's words erroneously put the reduction in steel and iron capacity at 700 million tonnes. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Pravin Char and Alison Williams)