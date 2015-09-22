SHANGHAI, Sept 22 China's authorities should be
supported as they remain committed to market liberalisation
following volatility in the country's stock markets, Britain's
finance minister George Osborne said in Shanghai on Tuesday.
Speaking at the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Osborne also said
that he wanted to see a formal connection between stock markets
in China and Britain so that British firms can raise money from
Chinese savers and vice versa.
The comments come after Britain and China agreed on Monday
to a series of initiatives ranging from an expanded currency
swap agreement, Chinese investment in a British nuclear power,
and a feasibility study for a scheme to connect the London and
Shanghai stock markets.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)