(Adds comments about the yuan, market performance, quotes)
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Sept 22 Britain's finance minister
George Osborne voiced support on Tuesday for the Chinese
government's commitment to financial reforms, in the wake of
criticism of its handling of a recent bout of market volatility.
Speaking in Shanghai midway through a five day visit to
China, Osborne was on a mission to forge stronger economic ties
with the world's second largest economy, and said Beijing's
switch in strategy away from an export-led growth would present
more opportunities.
"If we maintain our current market share of trade with
China, UK exports could be worth over 30 billion pounds ($46.43
billion) by 2020. If China rebalances more significantly these
opportunities could be even greater," he said in a speech
delivered on the floor of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
As he spoke, giant monitors showed the real-time performance
of the Shanghai Composite Index and the hard currency
Shanghai B share index - one of the first market
experiments to allow foreign companies to list in China.
The main index enjoyed a modest, short-lived rally during
the British minister's speech.
Osborne said he wanted to see a formal link between stock
markets in China and Britain so that British firms can raise
money from Chinese savers and vice versa, following up on the
previous day's announcement that the two sides would conduct a
feasibility study.
Previous market access schemes in China have had mixed
results. The B-share market is now widely regarded as a failure,
and Beijing has struggled for years to shut it down.
The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect launched in 2014 has
also failed to live up to expectations, as has the Shanghai Free
Trade Zone. Both had been hailed as potential game changing
reforms that demonstrated China's intention to relax its tight
grip on capital account transactions.
The Chinese stock market crash during recent months, and
declines in the yuan currency have dampened investors' appetite
for Chinese assets. And, the prospect of China easing monetary
policy further at a time when the United States is expected to
raise interest rates could fuel capital outflows.
Osborne expressed confidence in China, repeating calls for
Beijing to be given a greater role in the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) and for the yuan to be included in the IMF's currency
basket.
Responding to a question about enthusiasm for the offshore
yuan, which has seen flagging investor interest after a
surprise devaluation in August, Osborne said investors' appetite
for trading offshore renminbi, the formal name for the currency,
remains "enormous" despite recent volatility, and will increase
in the future.
Britain and China had jointly announced agreements on a
series of initiatives on Monday, ranging from an expanded
currency swap agreement, Chinese investment in a British nuclear
power and more cooperation on infrastructure and energy
investment.
($1 = 0.6462 pounds)
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)