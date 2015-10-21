LONDON Oct 21 China's President Xi Jinping, on the second full-day of a state visit to Britain, said on Wednesday he wanted to build a global strategic partnership with London and deepen relations between the two countries.

"I'm making this state visit to the UK to build on past achievements ... and take China-UK ties to a new level," he told reporters at a news conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron in London.

The two countries have signed a number of deals including a multi-billion dollar agreement to finance nuclear power stations in Britain. (Reporting By Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)