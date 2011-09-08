Singapore, Sept 8 Britain expects China to declare its support for London to become an offshore trading centre for the yuan, the Financial Times said on Thursday, in what would be a big leap forward for spreading use of the renminbi abroad.

George Osborne, the UK chancellor, is preparing to hold talks on Thursday in London with Chinese Vice-premier Wang Qishan and British officials say China will back the private sector's interest in yuan trading in London, the paper said.

The step would be significant because London is a major foreign exchange trading center and would pave the way for global investors craving currency diversification and more exposure to China to trade yuan.

Since the global financial crisis in late 2008, China has launched a steady stream of policy initiatives to make the yuan an internationally accepted currency for trade settlement to reduce reliance on the dollar.

Hong Kong is currently China's main offshore yuan center, and the so-called CNH market has seen considerable growth.

The pool of deposits denominated in yuan in Hong Kong, what was an experiment for China in internationalising its currency, has exploded in the past year, and will likely reach 10 percent of total deposits before the end of 2011.

Osborne and Wang will formally welcome the strong interest being expressed by British banks and financial institutions for London to become an offshore trading centre for the yuan, the newspaper reported, citing senior British officials.

The gradual relaxation on the use of yuan in international transactions means 7 percent of Chinese external trade is now settled in its national currency, a jump from 1 percent a year ago, the FT said.

Wang's visit comes just three months after a trip to London by Chinese premier Wen Jiabao, in which he expressed anger at the way British Prime Minister David Cameron has publicly criticised human rights violations in China, the paper said. (Reporting by Vinu Pilakkott; Editing by Kevin Plumberg)