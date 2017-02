LONDON, Sept 8 Britain and China will work together to develop a yuan offshore market in London, finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday.

"We agreed to collaborate on the development of renminbi- denominated financial products and services in London, and our regulators stand ready to support this market," Osborne said.

London will join Singapore and Taipei which are jostling for a share of the growing offshore yuan business, behind Hong Kong. . Osborne was speaking at a news conference with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan. (Reporting by Keith Weir)