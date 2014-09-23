BRIEF-Ratos subsidiary Bisnode buys Global Group in Germany
* Ratos's subsidiary Bisnode is acquiring Global Group Dialog Solutions AG, a German leading marketing solutions provider
SHANGHAI, Sept 23 China's securities regulator urged the country's brokerages to raise fresh capital at least once over the next three years via initial public offerings or private share placements, the official Securities Times reported on Tuesday.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has asked brokerages to submit their fundraising plans by the end of this year, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.
The CSRC is also encouraging unlisted brokerages to list on China's over-the-counter equity market or overseas stock markets, the article said.
The move came after brokerages had been engaged in capital intensive business such as margin trading and their asset management units had been lending to financing vehicles of local governments.
Officials at the CSRC were not available for comment. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Stephen Coates)
LONDON, March 17 Former Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond's private equity firm and an investment vehicle of the Qatari royal family said on Friday that they have agreed to buy British stock broker Panmure Gordon.
* Recommended acquisition of co by Ellsworthy, controlled by a wholly-owned subsidiary of a fund managed by Atlas Merchant Capital LLC