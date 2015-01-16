BRIEF-Far East Horizon clarifies on media reports
* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary
BEIJING/SHANGHAI Jan 16 China securities regulator has suspended new margin trading account openings at three major brokerages for three months after an investigation found problems, a spokesman said on Friday.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission suspended new margin trading account openings at CITIC Securities, Haitong Securities and Guotai Junan Securities, Deng Ge told a regular press conference in Beijing.
(Reporting by Zhong Xiaochong and Kazunori Takada; Writing by Lu Jianxin)
* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary
March 27 Turkey's state grain board TMO and construction firm Gap Insaat have received regulatory approval for debut sales of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, as the funding format gains favour to tap local and Gulf investors.