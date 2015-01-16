BEIJING/SHANGHAI Jan 16 China securities regulator has suspended new margin trading account openings at three major brokerages for three months after an investigation found problems, a spokesman said on Friday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission suspended new margin trading account openings at CITIC Securities, Haitong Securities and Guotai Junan Securities, Deng Ge told a regular press conference in Beijing.

