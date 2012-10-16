BEIJING Oct 16 China revised regulations on
Tuesday to allow foreign investors to hold stakes of up to 49
percent in domestic joint-venture securities brokerages, the
latest drive to open up the financial sector.
The change was expected after a senior U.S. official said in
May that China had agreed to lift the ceiling on foreign
ownership of domestic brokerages from 33 percent and allow them
to expand into commodities and financial futures trading.
At least one domestic investor must hold no less than 49
percent in joint-venture brokerages, but the requirement does
not apply to listed securities firms, according to the rules
issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on its
website.
Global banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, UBS AG
and Deutsche Bank AG have set up
joint-venture brokerages in China.