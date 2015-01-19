(Repeats story from late on Friday)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI Jan 16 China's securities
regulator said on Friday it had barred three major brokerages
from opening new margin trading accounts for clients for three
months.
CITIC Securities, Haitong Securities
and Guotai Junan Securities fell foul of the regulator following
investigations focused on high risk margin trading as China's
stock markets sizzled in the final quarter of 2014.
"The three were found be rolling over (margin trading)
contracts for a large number of clients in violation of rules
and had been warned," said Deng Ge, a spokesman for the China
Securities Regulatory Commission, told a news conference in
Beijing. "However, they did not correct the mistakes."
On the Shanghai Stock Exchange alone, the outstanding value
of borrowings for margin trading has reached 767 billion yuan
($124 billion), more than double end-July's 284 billion yuan,
according to latest data.
Officials at Haitong Securities declined to comment. CITIC
Securities and Guotai Junan Securities could not be reached for
comment.
Inspection teams ran checks at 45 brokerages to see whether
their margin trading businesses complied with rules, Deng said.
Warnings were issued to China Merchants Securities, GF
Securities and other brokerages, he added. Officials at those
two brokerages could not be reached for comment.
The regulator plans to strengthen supervision and and carry
out more onsite checks to ensure brokerages exercise appropriate
caution, Deng said.
