BEIJING/SHANGHAI Jan 16 China's securities regulator said on Friday it had barred three major brokerages from opening new margin trading accounts for clients for three months.

CITIC Securities, Haitong Securities and Guotai Junan Securities fell foul of the regulator following investigations focused on high risk margin trading as China's stock markets sizzled in the final quarter of 2014.

"The three were found be rolling over (margin trading) contracts for a large number of clients in violation of rules and had been warned," said Deng Ge, a spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission, told a news conference in Beijing. "However, they did not correct the mistakes."

On the Shanghai Stock Exchange alone, the outstanding value of borrowings for margin trading has reached 767 billion yuan ($124 billion), more than double end-July's 284 billion yuan, according to latest data.

Officials at Haitong Securities declined to comment. CITIC Securities and Guotai Junan Securities could not be reached for comment.

Inspection teams ran checks at 45 brokerages to see whether their margin trading businesses complied with rules, Deng said. Warnings were issued to China Merchants Securities, GF Securities and other brokerages, he added. Officials at those two brokerages could not be reached for comment.

The regulator plans to strengthen supervision and and carry out more onsite checks to ensure brokerages exercise appropriate caution, Deng said. ($1=6.2 Yuan)