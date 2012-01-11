BRIEF-Fincorp Investment reports HY pre-tax profit 101.3 mln rupees
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 104.1 million rupees versus 73.9 million rupees year ago
SHANGHAI Jan 11 Net profit at four Chinese securities firms including GF Securities and Southwest Securities tumbled more than 40 percent in 2010, preliminary data released on Wednesday showed, foreshadowing a dismal earnings season for China's struggling brokerage industry.
GF Securities, the first Chinese brokerage to publish preliminary earnings data, said profit last year slumped 48.8 percent due to market sluggishness and cut-throat competition.
Meanwhile, three other brokerages -- Southwest Securities, Industrial Securities Co and China Merchants Securities, reported in separate statements a monthly net loss in December.
That means the companies' full-year 2010 profit fell by more than 40 percent, according to Reuters calculations.
Chinese brokerages, which derive most of their revenues from trading commissions, suffered last year from a stock market that slumped 22 percent amid economic uncertainty. They were also hit by lower returns from propriety trading, as well as reduced fee revenues from underwriting businesses due to a shrinking IPO market.
GF Securities, China's second-biggest brokerage by market value after CITIC Securities , said that earnings last year fell to 2 billion yuan ($316.71 million) from 4 billion yuan a year earlier, as revenue slumped 42 percent.
Southwest Securities, Industrial Securities and China Merchants Securities posted falls in net profit last year of 67 percent, 47 percent and 43 percent, respectively, Reuters calculations based on their monthly operating figures showed.
The data comes a day after Sealand Securities Co , another brokerage, forecast its 2010 profit may have dropped 76-86 percent due to the weak local stock market. ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)
* John Bridgeman has issued instructions to its brokers to seek to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall International
By Geo Tharappel Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment while investors awaited the congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was flat near a three-week high hit on Monday. "The uptick in the dollar yesterday is acting negatively for regional markets," said Mikey Macain