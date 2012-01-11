SHANGHAI Jan 11 Net profit at four Chinese securities firms including GF Securities and Southwest Securities tumbled more than 40 percent in 2010, preliminary data released on Wednesday showed, foreshadowing a dismal earnings season for China's struggling brokerage industry.

GF Securities, the first Chinese brokerage to publish preliminary earnings data, said profit last year slumped 48.8 percent due to market sluggishness and cut-throat competition.

Meanwhile, three other brokerages -- Southwest Securities, Industrial Securities Co and China Merchants Securities, reported in separate statements a monthly net loss in December.

That means the companies' full-year 2010 profit fell by more than 40 percent, according to Reuters calculations.

Chinese brokerages, which derive most of their revenues from trading commissions, suffered last year from a stock market that slumped 22 percent amid economic uncertainty. They were also hit by lower returns from propriety trading, as well as reduced fee revenues from underwriting businesses due to a shrinking IPO market.

GF Securities, China's second-biggest brokerage by market value after CITIC Securities , said that earnings last year fell to 2 billion yuan ($316.71 million) from 4 billion yuan a year earlier, as revenue slumped 42 percent.

Southwest Securities, Industrial Securities and China Merchants Securities posted falls in net profit last year of 67 percent, 47 percent and 43 percent, respectively, Reuters calculations based on their monthly operating figures showed.

The data comes a day after Sealand Securities Co , another brokerage, forecast its 2010 profit may have dropped 76-86 percent due to the weak local stock market. ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)