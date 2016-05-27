UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BEIJING May 27 A giant bus capable of carrying 1,200 people and gliding on a track over the top of cars has been slated for testing in China next year as the world's most populous country attempts to tackle traffic trouble.
A full sized model of the tunnel-like vehicle, which is expected to be wider than two lanes of traffic, is planned for August with testing scheduled to start in the second half of 2017.
Mock-ups of the vehicle, known in Chinese as the "bus-way", went on display in Beijing this month. A similar project was proposed in 2010 but was never completed. (Reporting by Mengchen Li; Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders