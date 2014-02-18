BEIJING Feb 18 China is to lower requirements
for registering new businesses and simplify procedures in a move
aimed at promoting a more market-oriented economy, according to
a new plan approved by the State Council, China's cabinet, on
Tuesday.
The rules do away with the need for minimum registered
capital for limited liability companies and joint-stock
companies and also make registration of business venues easier.
Annual inspections on registered companies will be replaced
by annual reports and the goverment will also develop an online
registration system.
The government said the plan was part of its reform of
government functions, one of the goals agreed during key
economic meetings late last year. The changes would "build fair,
open and transparent market regulations and protect innovation",
said the plan, published on the central government's website.
The changes do not apply to 27 categories of businesses
however, including commercial banks, financial leasing
companies, securities firms, futures companies, fund management
companies and micro-credit companies.
(Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Nick Macfie)