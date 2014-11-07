BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
Nov 7 China Calxon Group Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to sell 82.5 million shares in Zheshang Property and Casualty Insurance for at least 169.9 million yuan (27.75 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1z5iMGr
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.