May 17 China Calxon Group :

* Says a Hangzhou-based shareholder company sold 90,209,500 shares (5 percent stake) of the company duing Jan. 8 to May 13

* Says the Hangzhou-based shareholder company cut stake in the company to 6.5 percent from 11.5 percent

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zjeU

