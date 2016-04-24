HONG KONG, April 24 Chinese developer Evergrande
Real Estate Group said on Sunday it had agreed to buy
a stake in state-owned property company Calxon Group
for 3.6 billion yuan ($553.8 million).
The country's second-largest property developer by sales is
buying 52.78 percent of Calxon for 3.79 yuan per share in a deal
to be settled through internal resources, Evergrande said in a
statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
In March, Evergrande reported a 9 percent fall in 2015 core
profit, which excludes revaluation gains, but nevertheless beat
analyst estimates with the help of record home sales.
($1 = 6.5004 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; editing by Jason Neely)