BEIJING May 20 China's Foreign Ministry said on
Tuesday it was "highly concerned" that suspected Boko Haram
rebels from Nigeria had abducted Chinese workers in northern
Cameroon, and urged authorities there to step up protection for
its citizens.
In the attack on a Chinese work site in northern Cameroon,
the rebels killed at least one Cameroonian soldier while 10
Chinese workers were missing and believed to have been abducted,
officials and state media said.
"We are maintaining close communication with Cameroon and
other relevant governments and request that the relevant
countries carry out the rescue efforts of Chinese businesses,"
China's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Hong Lei, told a daily news
briefing.
"We also request that the relevant country's government
earnestly safeguard the safety of Chinese personnel in the area
and increase their protection."
The Chinese embassy in Yaounde confirmed the attack on
Friday at a site near the town of Waza, 20 km (12 miles) from
the Nigerian border close to the Sambisa forest, a Boko Haram
stronghold.
Chinese Embassy political counsellor Lu Qingjiang said one
Chinese worker was injured in the attack and 10 were missing,
China's state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.
Ten vehicles belonging to China's state-run construction
company Sinohydro, which is repairing roads in
Cameroon, were also taken in the attack, Xinhua said.
It quoted a company official, Lan Ronghe, as saying the
injured man had been shot twice, in the shoulder and the
abdomen, in the attack on his camp near the Waza park.
At least two Chinese enterprises operate in the region.
Xinhua said a Sinohydro engineering unit ran the camp.
Yan Chang Logone Development Holding Company, a subsidiary
of China's Yanchang Petroleum, is exploring nearby for oil.
Nigerian authorities say Cameroon has not done enough to
secure its border because Boko Haram has been using the sparsely
populated far north region as a transit route for weapons and as
a base for attacks in northeastern Nigeria.
Cameroon said in March it would send 700 soldiers to the
border as part of regional efforts to tackle the armed group.
