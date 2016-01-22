BEIJING Jan 22 China said on Friday that it was
"fictitious" to claim it was involved in stealing blueprints for
a U.S. warplane, after Canadian media said two Chinese soldiers
were co-conspirators in a scheme to obtain U.S. military
secrets.
Canada's Globe and Mail reported this week, citing court
documents, that the two soldiers were part of a hacking
conspiracy allegedly carried out by a Chinese person living in
Canada named Su Bin to get blueprints for F-35s and other U.S.
jets.
The U.S. Department of Justice charged Su in 2014 with
hacking into the computer systems of Boeing and other
companies to obtain data about military projects, according to
court filings.
"Chinese government organisations and the military oppose
and have never participated in any form of Internet hacking
activity," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told a
daily news briefing.
"This so-called thing of Chinese soldiers getting involved
in stealing secrets from the United States is totally grasping
at shadows and purely fictitious," he said, without elaborating.
China will continue to pay close attention to Su's case,
Hong said.
The Globe and Mail said extradition proceedings against Su,
to bring him to the United States, were continuing in Canada.
China has consistently denied involvement in any form of
hacking, despite frequent accusations by the United States and
other Western governments.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ryan Woo)