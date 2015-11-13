TORONTO Nov 12 The chief executive of Miss
World Canada said on Thursday its finalist in the beauty
pageant, a human rights activist, has agreed not to speak about
rights abuses in China if she is allowed in for the finals of
the competition.
Canada's China-born contestant, Anastasia Lin, said this
week her visa to travel to the pageant at a Chinese resort had
been delayed, and her father harassed by Chinese officials,
after she spoke out about human rights abuses in the communist
country.
Ike Lalji, the chairman and chief executive of Miss World
Canada, said he had assured officials at the pageant's London
headquarters that Lin would focus on the contest and not "her
cause" if she was allowed to attend the Dec. 19 contest final in
Sanya, China.
"I guarantee if she goes there she will just focus on the
competition, she will not get involved in her cause," Lalji said
in a telephone interview. "It's a compromise."
But Lin, an actress and Falun Gong practitioner crowned Miss
World Canada in May, said she had not agreed to be silent about
human rights abuses.
"They can't guarantee anything without getting me involved,
and this is the first time I've heard of this," Lin, 25, said in
a telephone interview. "I have never agreed to such a thing."
Lalji said he has had no contact with Chinese officials or
the Chinese host of the final contest. He is giving assurances
of Lin's cooperation to Miss World officials in London, and they
are in contact with China to try to win Lin's invitation letter.
"They are the ones communicating with the ministry of
foreign affairs in China," Lalji said.
No one at Miss World in London was immediately available to
comment.
An official at the foreign affairs office of the Sanya city
government in China hung up the phone when told a reporter was
calling.
Lalji said it was not a matter of censoring Lin, but of
compromising to respect China as host.
"It doesn't mean I support China, but I understand China,
because they fear a controversy is going to happen," he said. "I
understand China's position too, because she is powerful. She
has the whole media behind her."
Lin, 25, testified at a U.S. Congressional hearing on
religious persecution in China in July.
