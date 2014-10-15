GENEVA Oct 15 Canada filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday to challenge Chinese anti-dumping duties on dissolving pulp, a cellulosic material used to produce rayon, a cotton substitute.

Canada argues that China broke WTO rules when it imposed anti-dumping duties in November 2013 and April 2014, the WTO said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)