BEIJING Nov 8 China's and Canada's central
banks agreed to a currency swap worth 200 billion yuan ($32.67
billion) or C$30 billion, said a Canadian government statement
issued at a meeting of Asia Pacific nations on Saturday.
The statement did not say for how long the currency swap
would be effective.
China's central bank, the People's Bank of China, will also
appoint a yuan clearing bank in Canada as part of a Memorandum
of Understanding, said the statement. It did not say which bank
would be appointed the renminbi clearing bank, but is likely to
be one of China's four largest banks.
China will additionally give Canadian investors the right to
invest up to 50 billion yuan intially in China's capital
markets, said the statement. The quota will be granted under the
Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII)
scheme.
(1 US dollar = 1.1325 Canadian dollar)
(1 US dollar = 6.1225 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Koh Gui Qing and
Jeremy Laurence)