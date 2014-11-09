BEIJING Nov 9 The Canadian branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) will be the clearing bank for a new offshore yuan hub in Toronto, China's central bank said on Sunday.

The announcement of ICBC, China's biggest commercial bank, as the official yuan clearing bank follows a deal signed by Canada and China on Saturday in which the two countries agreed to a currency swap line worth 200 billion yuan ($32.67 billion) and said that Toronto would become the first yuan clearing hub in the Americas.

