BEIJING May 5 Entrepreneur Wang Jing is
little-known outside China, but the turnaround of his core
telecoms business shows he is a well-connected figure among the
Beijing elite.
Wang's key company, Beijing Xinwei, was started in 1995 as a
joint venture between China Academy of Telecommunication
Technology and Cwill Telecommunications, a U.S. entity set up by
former Beijing Xinwei president Chen Wei.
The company helped develop China's first homegrown wireless
technologies, including the mobile communications standard,
TD-SCDMA. But by 2010, Beijing Xinwei was foundering, with
reported revenue for the year of 133.8 million yuan ($21.56
million) and net profits of 3.27 million yuan ($526,900).
Wang said he was contacted by a friend, Wang Qinghui, who in
1999 became an early investor in the firm through his venture
firm, Bonanza Investment Group Ltd.
Bonanza also had joined forces with State Grid Corp, China's
central government-controlled power grid operator, to invest in
FibrLINK Communications Co, a networking solutions firm, with
the aim of listing shares on the Hong Kong stock market. That
deal fell through in 2006.
Wang initially helped Bonanza raise 130.8 million yuan to
finance subscription of 120 million new shares, with 88 million
shares later placed in his name. "I invested in Xinwei with my
own money, without the help of friends or family," he said.
Since Wang's arrival, Beijing Xinwei has made a sharp
rebound. The company has gained vendor certifications from the
General Armament Department of the People's Liberation Army and
the State Commission of Science and Technology, allowing it to
sell equipment and services directly to the Chinese military and
law enforcement.
It continues to build public telecom networks, along with
private networks for oilfields, power grids and transport.
KEY ENTERPRISE DESIGNATION
Beijing Xinwei is clearly well-regarded by the Chinese
leadership. Five central government ministries, including the
National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of
Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Finance,
jointly designated the company a key software enterprise for
stat planning, giving it a preferential corporate income tax
rate.
In 2011, the China Development Bank also granted Beijing
Xinwei a 12 billion yuan ($1.92 billion) line of credit to
support the company's "going global" strategy.
In the last three years, Beijing Xinwei has inked global
deals to build telecoms networks in Myanmar, Cambodia, Ukraine,
and Nicaragua. The Cambodia project, which is rolling out a
mobile network and wireless services through Xinwei's local
subsidiary CooTel, involves a 2.2 billion yuan credit guaranteed
by China Development Bank, along with an 800 million yuan U.S.
dollar credit facility. The Ukraine project uses financial
guarantees from China Construction Bank of up to $412 million.
"Xinwei has gained the government's trust, and some
government support, but this is entirely because Xinwei's
technology is advanced and, more importantly, because Xinwei's
technology is the intellectual property of a Chinese company,"
said Wang. "If Xinwei were a U.S. company it would receive the
same kind of support from the U.S. government."
By 2012, Beijing Xinwei reported operating income of 915
million yuan ($146.33 million) and net profits of 491 million
yuan. The company said 2013 operating revenues reached 2.36
billion yuan ($377.42 million), producing net profits of 1.71
billion yuan.
REVERSE TAKEOVER
Last September, Beijing Xinwei and Beijing Zhongchuang
Telecom Test Co, a Chinese maker of network testing
devices, announced their intention to undertake the biggest
reverse takeover in Chinese stock market history.
The deal, which may be finalised before the summer, now
calls for Beijing Xinwei to inject 95.61 percent of its
shareholding, valued at 22.49 billion yuan, into Beijing
Zhongchuang, in exchange for 2.61 billion new shares. The listed
firm will also raise 4 billion yuan to support new projects and
settle some high-interest loans.
At the deal's close, Beijing Xinwei shareholders will have
an 80 percent stake of the listed firm; Wang Jing himself will
hold 30.91 percent.
Wang and his colleagues have added a sweetener, offering
their own shares in the combined firm to guarantee that profits
for Beijing Xinwei's underlying assets will rise from 2 billion
to 2.73 billion yuan over the next three years, according to a
March 25 filing.
Beijing Zhongchuang shares, which spiked 185 percent in the
month following the takeover announcement, have since shed 40
percent.
"My special contribution has been hard work," said Wang. "I
arrived at Xinwei 4 years ago, and since then I haven't rested.
I eat and live at the office. My life is about work."
($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan)
