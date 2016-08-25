OTTAWA Aug 25 China opposes Canada's stance that bilateral ties cannot be improved until a dispute over Canadian canola exports has been settled, the Chinese embassy in Ottawa said in a statement on Thursday.

China plans to toughen inspection standards for Canadian canola on Sept 1, when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is due to be in the country for his first official visit. Canada, the world's largest exporter of canola, says the Chinese move would be unjustified. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)