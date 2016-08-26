(Adds comment from Canadian, Chinese officials, industry)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 26 Canadian exporters
are making small sales of canola to China under Beijing's
stricter terms, an industry group and three sources said,
possibly undermining Ottawa's hardline negotiating stance with
the world's top market for the oilseed.
The dispute over the new shipping standard, which industry
groups in the world's biggest canola exporter warn would cripple
C$2 billion ($1.55 billion) in trade, threatens to mar Canadian
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to China next week. The
tougher standard on canola, also called rapeseed, takes effect
on Sept. 1.
Canada's trade minister told Reuters this week that the
trade relationship could not progress until the issue is
resolved, prompting Beijing to criticize Ottawa for linking the
two matters.
Trudeau will raise the issue with Chinese leaders next week,
a senior Canadian official said.
The sales of the oilseed, which is crushed to produce
vegetable oil and animal feed, risk weakening Canada's
negotiating stance with China, since they show trade continues.
While Canadian industry groups say the standard would be
expensive to meet, China wants the tougher rule on foreign
material in shipments to protect against crop disease.
Cargill Ltd, Louis Dreyfus Corp and
Parrish & Heimbecker have made sales ranging from about 30,000
to 60,000 tonnes to China for delivery after Sept. 1, according
to trade sources who were not authorized to speak publicly.
Louis Dreyfus's Canadian unit, Cargill and Parrish &
Heimbecker declined to comment.
Canada's biggest canola exporters, Richardson International
and Glencore Plc-owned Viterra Inc, however,
are balking at China's new standard.
Viterra could not be reached, while Richardson referred
comment to the Canola Council of Canada.
CROSSING THE PICKET LINE?
An industry source said the sales, which may intend to test
China's new approach, weaken Canada's position, comparing their
impact to striking workers crossing a picket line.
Another source said holdout exporters may now feel compelled
into sales to preserve market share.
Asked if the sales hurt Canada's leverage, a spokesman for
Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland said resolving the
matter remains a government priority.
Yang Yundong, spokesman for China's embassy in Ottawa, said
the two countries were having "positive consultations" and the
issue could be "resolved properly through joint efforts."
The sales only show that deals are possible under the
stricter regulation, but it is "not workable" for most of the
roughly 4 million tonnes Canada annually ships to China, said
Patti Miller, president of Canola Council of Canada.
As of Sept. 1, China will allow no more than 1 percent
foreign material per canola shipment, down from the current 2.5
percent maximum.
Miller said China's move sets "a really bad precedent," and
that agricultural trade should be based on science-based
regulations.
Chinese officials have said they are concerned about the
crop disease blackleg infecting domestic crops, but traders
speculate that the move is due to high Chinese stocks.
China National Grain and Oils Information Center said last
week that stocks of rapeseed were "plentiful," and demand looked
"quite bad."
ICE Canada's most-active canola futures dipped
slightly on Friday.
($1 = 1.2869 Canadian dollars)
