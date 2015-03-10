BEIJING, March 10 Companies obliged to reduce
their carbon emissions in China's pilot carbon exchange in
Chongqing will be allocated a smaller number of permits for
2014, with the government tightening its grip on the market to
tackle climate change.
Market regulators in the southwestern city of Chongqing
handed out 116 million 2014 permits early this month, a decline
of 7.2 percent compared with the amount issued for 2013,
according to an announcement posted on the website of the local
municipal development and reform commission.
Chongqing's carbon market covers the greenhouse gas
emissions of 242 local companies. It is one of seven pilot
markets operating in China to help the country ease its reliance
on coal and address the problems of climate change.
The Chongqing government handed out nearly 125 million
permits for free last year to cover the 242 firms' emissions in
2013. The 7.2 percent cut means that the firms must pay for
additional permits in order to cover their obligations for 2014.
It originally said that it would cut permits by 4.13 percent
a year until the local exchange was merged into the national
market in 2016.
The companies are due to surrender permits to the
authorities to cover their 2013-2014 emissions for the first
time on June 20 this year, but no trading activity has taken
place since 145,000 permits were sold on the day the market was
launched in June last year.
(Reporting by Kathy Chen and David Stanway; Editing by Mark
Potter)