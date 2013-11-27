Nov 27 China's most populous province,
Guangdong, will launch a CO2 emissions trading scheme in
mid-December, hot on the heels of Shanghai and Beijing this
week. A market in Shenzhen was launched in June.
China, the world's biggest source of climate-changing carbon
emissions, will initially distribute credits to member firms
mostly free of charge, meaning participants will face additional
costs only if they exceed their quotas and have to buy.
Carbon markets force companies that exceed their emissions
quotas to buy permits from others that reduce their emissions.
Below is how the first four Chinese markets will work. Three
more will follow next year.
GUANGDONG
Some 202 companies from the power generation, cement, iron
and steel, and manufacturing sectors will be given an absolute
cap on their CO2 emissions for 2013 of 350 million tonnes, while
the provincial Development and Reform Commission (DRC) has set
aside a further 38 million permits for new entrants and
unspecified "adjustment" purposes.
The scheme will in later years be expanded to cover
ceramics, textiles, non-ferrous metals, plastic and paper firms.
Companies will initially be given 97 percent of their
permits for free, while the rest will be auctioned. The first
auction will be in mid-December. In 2015 the share of permits to
be auctioned will rise to 10 percent.
The market has no official price floor, but the government
has proposed that bids in the first auction start at 60 yuan
($9.85).
Companies will be allowed to use carbon credits from offset
projects, known as Chinese Certified Emissions Reductions
(CCERs), to meet 10 percent of their overall compliance
requirements. These are issued by the National DRC.
Trading will take place at the China Emissions Exchange in
Guangzhou. Only spot trading is allowed.
BEIJING
This market, opening on Nov. 28, will cover 490 entities
from the power generation, manufacturing and large building
sectors, and will be regulated by the Beijing Development and
Reform Commission (DRC).
For 2013, covered companies will receive permits equal to
98-100 percent of their average emissions over 2009 to 2011.
This will drop over the next two years, to 94 pct for
manufacturers in 2015.
A special permit reserve will be set aside for new
facilities and for existing ones that expand activities. On
April 30 every year, companies will have to produce verified
reports for their emissions in the previous calendar year and
must submit the necessary amount of permits to the government by
June 30.
Companies will be allowed to use CCERs to meet 5 percent of
their targets.
Trading will take place on the China Beijing Environmental
Exchange. Brokers can operate as long as their deals are
registered on the exchange. Only spot trades are allowed. Banks
and trading houses not covered by the scheme are allowed to set
up accounts on the exchange and trade, but private participants
have no access for the time being.
SHANGHAI
This market imposes caps on 191 facilities from power
generation, manufacturing, aviation, harbours and commercial
buildings, and will be regulated by the Shanghai DRC. For 2013,
the annual cap is 160 million tonnes of CO2. The first trade was
recorded on Nov. 26 at 27 yuan ($4.43).
Companies have been given permits based on 2009-2011
emissions for trading in 2013-2015, but they must surrender
permits annually to the government on June 30 for the previous
calendar year.
Shanghai firms can use CCERs to meet 5 percent of their
overall requirements. Trades will be carried out on the Shanghai
Environment and Energy Exchange.
Only spot trades are allowed, but since companies have
permits for both 2014 and 2015, they may trade those on a spot
basis, too. Banks and trading houses are allowed to participate
in the market.
SHENZHEN
Launched in June 2013, the scheme covers 635 firms from all
sectors of the economy, and around 200 large buildings. Unlike
other schemes that cap emissions, the Shenzhen scheme is
efficiency-based.
Companies receive free permits based on their expected
economic output for the next year, and are forced to buy permits
in the market if they fail to meet government-defined
benchmarks.
The participating firms currently emit around 31 million
tonnes of CO2 per year, making it the smallest of the pilot
markets. The government has issued "around 100 million" permits
for the three years from 2013 to 2015.
Trading in the market began at 30 yuan, then went as high as
130 yuan, and the price is currently around 70. Volumes have
been small.
Trading is hosted by the China Emissions Exchange in
Shenzhen, not to be confused with the exchange of the same name
in Guangzhou.
