BEIJING Aug 18 China is currently researching an absolute carbon dioxide cap for certain regions, Su Wei, director general of the China Climate Change Office of the National Development & Reform Commission, said on Thursday.

A cap would be a first step in setting up a national trading scheme.

Su said that the next five years would be crucial in China's efforts to create a carbon market to help meet its targets on reducing carbon and energy intensity.

China is facing many difficulties in these efforts because it lacks legal infrastructure and specialist staff, Su said. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)