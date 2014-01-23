* Gives nod for projects destroying nitrous dioxide to earn
carbon credits
* Such credits have been banned in Europe, Australia
* Critics say they have limited or no environmental value
BEIJING, Jan 23 China will allow big emitters to
use offset credits from nitrous dioxide (N2O) destruction to
meet domestic climate targets, giving its nod to a type of
project that has been banned in other carbon markets.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
published on Wednesday a list of more than 120 new types of
projects eligible to earn carbon credits that can be sold to
power generators and manufacturers facing emission caps under
China's fledgling carbon markets.
The list included destruction of N2O emissions from the
production of adipic acid, a component in nylon, sparking
concerns that the market might be flooded with "junk" offsets
with limited or no environmental value.
"China should ban the use of credits from industrial gas
projects, or discount their value," said Lin Jiaqiao with
Beijing-based Greenovation Hub.
Adipic acid N2O destruction accounts for around a fifth of
offsets generated in the international U.N.-regulated carbon
market.
But they have been banned from emissions trading schemes in
Australia, Europe and New Zealand after investigations found
that some factory owners increased their pollution levels just
so that they could destroy more N2O and earn more offsets.
In the international carbon market cheap offsets with
dubious environmental value have crowded out more sustainable
projects such as building renewable energy facilities, observers
say, and Wednesday's approval means there could be a repeat in
China's own marketplace.
Companies in China are allowed to use offsets through five
regional emissions markets to cover 5 percent to 10 percent of
their emissions.
Two facilities in China have earned a combined 17 million
offsets a year under the U.N. scheme, and if they target the
emerging domestic market they alone could meet a third of the
theoretical annual demand in China's new markets.
The bigger of the two N2O projects is owned by PetroChina
and Liaoyang Petrochemicals and has been awarded a
total of over 60 million U.N.-issued credits.
Last year China said it would approve offsets derived from
the destruction of an industrial gas called HFC-23, found in
refrigeration production, which has been subject to similar
criticism and bans, though so far no HFC-23 projects have sought
government approval, according to data on the NDRC website.
China is the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases,
and plans to use markets as the centrepiece of its policies to
meet a target of slashing emissions per unit of GDP to 40 to 45
percent below 2005 levels by 2020.
(Reporting by Stian Reklev; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)