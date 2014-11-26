BEIJING Nov 26 State-owned power generator
Huaneng on Wednesday set up China's first carbon fund, which
will focus on trading carbon permits in the emissions trading
scheme in Hubei province.
The establishment of the 30 million yuan ($4.9 million) fund
marks another step towards maturity for China's fledgling pilot
carbon markets, which will convert to a national scheme in 2016.
"The money will be put in the market very soon. We think
Hubei has sufficient liquidity to make some profit," said a fund
manager who wished to remain anonymous because he is not
authorised to speak to media.
The Hubei market is by far the most liquid of China's seven
pilot schemes, with daily trading averaging around 40,000
permits since trading began in February.
Meanwhile, Huaneng's local subsidiary on Wednesday obtained
a 300 million yuan loan from the China Construction Bank, using
carbon permits as collateral, the second time such a loan deal
has been announced.
The Hubei emissions scheme caps CO2 emissions from some 140
power generators and manufacturers. They receive most of the
permits they are expected to need for free, but those that emit
more than covered by their permits must buy additional
allowances from the market before a compliance deadline in May
each year.
(1 US dollar = 6.1386 Chinese yuan)
