BEIJING, June 16 China's biggest carbon market in the southern province of Guangdong will put an extra 1.87 million permits up for sale in an auction on June 25, marking the last chance for laggard firms to buy ahead of a compliance deadline set for next month.

Guangdong's carbon market, one of China's seven pilot exchanges and covering a total of 635 enterprises in the province, already postponed the compliance deadline to July 15, from the original date of June 20, after 64 firms refused to participate in previous auctions.

The permits put up for sale will be available to those 64 companies, as well as other firms ordered to buy more permits following a re-evaluation of their emission levels, according to a note published by the China Emissions Exchange on Monday.

In Guangdong, emitters must buy 3 percent of their permits from government auctions in order to get the rest for free. But the auctions have proved unpopular with manufacturers, who have claimed that the government-mandated minimum price is too high.

The minimum bidding price at the auction stands at 60 yuan ($9.66) per tonne, the China Emissions Exchange note said.

Nearly 9.8 million permits have been sold in previous auctions at the same minimum price. ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Kathy Chen and David Stanway; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)