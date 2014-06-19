* China's 7th and last pilot carbon market launched in
Chongqing
* Permits covering 145,000 tonnes of carbon traded in first
session
* Some participants sceptical about the platform gaining
traction
By Kathy Chen and David Stanway
CHONGQING, China, June 19 The Chinese city of
Chongqing launched its pilot carbon scheme on Thursday, the
seventh and final one planned by the country as it looks for
ways to rein in its rapidly growing greenhouse gas emissions,
the highest in the world.
Chongqing, a sprawling metropolis of 30 million people on
the Yangtze river, follows the cities of Shenzhen, Shanghai and
Beijing and the provinces of Guangdong and Hubei in launching a
trading scheme that allows big local firms to buy and sell
permits that cover their carbon emissions.
Choking pollution in China has sparked anger at home, with
poor air quality blamed for causing half a million premature
deaths a year, while rising carbon emissions have brought
international pressure on Beijing to clean up its act.
Some participants at the Chongqing launch were sceptical
about the effectiveness of the platform, saying that the
much-delayed launch was rushed and choreographed.
"It is a symbolic launch - all the deals announced today
were negotiated at 30-32 yuan, and we bid for the volume at the
same level as others, at 10,000 tonnes," said a buyer with a
power company on the sidelines of the launch ceremony.
China's top climate change official, Xie Zhenhua, who was
present at the six prior launches, did not attend the opening
ceremony. Only 16 deals were signed, covering 145,000 tonnes of
permits at a price of 30-31.5 yuan ($4.83-$5.07) per tonne.
A manager with one of the selling firms, the Chongqing Iron
and Steel Group, said he was not planning to make
any more trades. He said his firm had been allocated 6.3 million
tonnes in permits for 2013, despite reporting emissions of 6
million tonnes for the period.
"No one really needs to buy, and the permits are allocated
in accordance with the emissions reported by the company itself
so no one will have a shortage," said the manager, who did not
want to be named because he was not authorised to talk to media.
DIFFERENCES
China has pledged that by 2020 it will reduce its carbon
intensity - the amount of CO2 produced per unit of economic
growth - by 40-45 percent from 2005 levels. It has also promised
to set up market mechanisms, such as the pilot schemes and a
national one by 2017, to help meet its targets.
As of now, only a fraction of China's biggest industrial
emitters are covered by the seven pilot platforms, while the
plans for a national trading scheme also remain uncertain.
It is unclear whether a nationwide platform will be built on
the foundations of the existing exchanges or from scratch, with
the seven pilots now using different and largely incompatible
standards and trading rules.
Unlike the other pilots, Chongqing's programme covers six
other greenhouse gases apart from carbon dioxide, including
methane, nitrous oxide and man-made fluorinated gases.
While the other six have chosen to hold additional permit
auctions to give firms a last chance to cover their emissions
before the deadline, Chongqing is not planning to add new
supplies to the market.
It has also said the volume of the permits will shrink by
4.13 percent per year. The municipal government has issued a
total of 125 million permits free of charge to cover the
greenhouse gas emissions of 242 companies in 2013.
Given the late start, the Chongqing scheme gives firms until
June 2015 to comply with their targets for 2013 and 2014.
It will grant market access to institutional and individual
investors to boost liquidity through the year instead, though
potential investors said they were looking for more clarity.
"We are looking at opportunities to trade in all the seven
pilots but Chongqing is the market we least understand," said a
director with a British-based investment company, who also
attended the launch.
($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Himani Sarkar)