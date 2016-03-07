By David Stanway
BEIJING, March 7
BEIJING, March 7 China's carbon emissions, by
far the world's highest, may have peaked in 2014, according to a
study published on Monday, potentially putting Beijing under
pressure to toughen its climate pledges.
China has promised to bring greenhouse gas emissions to a
peak by "around 2030" as part of its commitments to a global
pact to combat global warming, signed in Paris last year.
Evidence that the country has peaked much earlier could lead to
concerns that its existing targets are too easy.
The study, by the Grantham Research Institute on Climate
Change and the Environment and the ESRC Centre for Climate
Change Economics and Policy at the London School of Economics,
said that the 2030 peak was a very conservative estimate.
"It is quite possible that emissions will fall modestly from
now on, implying that 2014 was the peak," said the report,
noting that recent data already showed that China's emissions
fell in 2015.
"If emissions do grow above 2014 levels ... that growth
trajectory is likely to be relatively flat, and a peak would
still be highly likely by 2025," the authors said.
While total energy consumption rose 0.9 percent to 4.3
billion tonnes of standard coal in 2015, coal consumption fell
2.2 percent year on a year earlier, according to Reuters
calculations based on official data.
Chinese carbon experts said any fall in emissions in 2015
would be mainly due to a slowdown in China's economy, and it was
unlikely that emissions had peaked so early.
"I would like to believe that the peak will be around 2030,
and if stricter policies for carbon reduction and some reforms
in the way local leaders are evaluated on GDP growth, the peak
will come in 2025," said Xi Fengming, a carbon researcher with
the China Academy of Sciences.
"But I do not think China has reached peak emissions in
2014," he said.
The government said on Saturday that it would cap total
energy consumption at 5 billion tonnes of standard coal by 2020,
amounting to an increase of 16.3 percent from 2015.
It also said that it would cut carbon intensity - or the
amount of CO2 emissions per unit of economic growth - by 18
percent over the 2016-2020 period.
The 2030 peak pledge was made in a joint declaration with
the United States in late 2014. China also agreed it would make
its best efforts to peak earlier.
One of the main bones of contention during the Paris climate
talks was a regular five-year "stocktaking" process that would
compel countries to adjust their targets in light of new
economic or technological circumstances, with China arguing that
any such adjustments must be voluntary.
U.S. climate change envoy, Todd Stern, said in Beijing last
week that China could come under pressure to draw up tougher
targets if it became clear that the existing goals were too
easy.
"It will be up to the Chinese government whether they
increase their target but there will obviously be a lot of
international opinion looking forward to additional measures -
whether it is China or anyone else," he told reporters.
