BEIJING Aug 23 China's oil refining,
petrochemical and chemical companies will propose a plan to
benchmark their carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions as the first step
toward setting up an emissions market for the sector, the
group's industry association said on Tuesday.
The China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation
(CPCIF), China's oil industry lobbying group, plans to make a
proposal by September on how to set benchmarks for the CO2
produced while manufacturing products ranging from diesel fuel
to benzene, it said in its China Chemical Industry News
newsletter.
The benchmarks will be used to set CO2 emissions caps for
nearly 2,400 companies in the sector under the national carbon
market that will start next year, the CPCIF said.
China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, will need to
benchmarks to help create reduction targets for its large
petrochemical and chemical factories that are responsible for up
to 70 percent of the sector's CO2 emissions, the CPCIF said.
The number of the petrochemical and chemical companies
participating in China's domestic carbon market will account for
one-third of the total number of companies participating
nationally, said Li Yongliang, a CPCIF official, as cited by
China Chemical Industry News.
China plans to bring in up to about 8000 companies in eight
industries into its national carbon trading programme, including
from the power, steel, cement and transportation sectors.
The CPCIF will propose benchmarks for 23 products including
refined oil products, ethylene and aromatic hydrocarbons such as
benzene. The final cap will be set based on the benchmarks at
the best-performing facilities.
Sinopec Group, China's biggest oil refiner, said
earlier this month that it would cut its carbon intensity 51
percent below 2005 levels by 2020 as a part of the company's
five-year plan.
China's oil companies have been trading carbon in the seven
local carbon exchanges since the start of the pilot trading
phase in 2013.
Sinopec had traded 3.89 million permits, worth 140 million
yuan ($21 million), by 2015, it said then.
