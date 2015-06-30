BEIJING, June 30 Shanghai's carbon market ended
its compliance year on a subdued note on Tuesday, with not a
single transaction on the last day and permit prices near record
lows after shuttered firms covered by the scheme dumped their
permits onto the market.
The firesale of permits by several firms in economic
distress over the last two weeks removed the need for any
last-day transactions, and also allowed firms to meet their
carbon mitigation obligations cheaply.
But it also further eroded investor confidence in China's
nascent CO2 markets, which have been damaged by regulatory
uncertainties and a huge supply surplus.
Permits in Shanghai's pilot market were quoted at 15.5 yuan
on Tuesday, 61 percent lower than at the end of the last
compliance year in June 2014.
Before the deadline, companies are obliged to surrender
permits to cover their total emissions for the whole of the
compliance year.
China's economic slowdown has slashed emissions from
industrial sectors, leaving many companies with a surplus of
permits and little incentive to trade.
Carbon prices in Shanghai fell to a record low of 12.5 yuan
in mid-June, hitting the downside limit. The rapid drop forced
the local exchange to narrow the daily fluctuation range from 30
percent to 10 percent in order to curb panic selling.
"The price plummeted because some bankrupt companies were
dumping permits at all costs. Their remaining permits are
useless because they have closed down," said a trader in
Shanghai.
Shanghai requires the withdrawal of only half of the permits
allocated to companies that have ceased operating for more than
half of a year, making it even harder for the supply surplus to
be eased, said a staff member at the Shanghai Environment and
Energy Exchange.
Shanghai has traded 2.6 million permits in the second
trading year ending on Tuesday. Under the scheme, companies
aiming to cover their emissions targets can either buy permits
or offset credits from eligible mitigation projects.
Shanghai has been struggling to improve liquidity in the
market, and said last week that it would allow speculative
traders to borrow permits and trade them on the exchange, but
with demand weak, few have taken advantage so far.
(Reporting by Kathy Chen and David Stanway; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)