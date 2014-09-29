BEIJING, Sept 29 Carbon dioxide emissions from
Beijing's major polluters fell 4.5 percent in 2013 as a nascent
emissions trading scheme cut compliance costs for firms, the
Chinese capital's municipal government said on Monday.
Beijing is one of seven cities and provinces in China that
have launched pilot emissions trading schemes ahead of a
national market to be launched in the world's biggest-emitting
nation in 2016.
The Beijing market began in November, but with caps on CO2
emissions for participating companies backdated to the beginning
of the year.
"According to preliminary estimates, the total emissions
volume of major emitting firms fell around 4.5 percent in 2013,"
the Beijing Development and Reform Commission (DRC), the agency
operating the scheme, said in a note on its website.
It said that preliminary estimates showed that the average
cost of cutting emissions in Beijing has fallen by 2.5 percent
as a result of establishing the trading platform.
However, it did not say how many tonnes of CO2 were emitted
or how many carbon permits were issued.
The first year of the scheme coincided with a major push by
the local government to reduce coal consumption as the city is
battling an air pollution crisis that has caused major public
resentment. Coal is also a major source of climate-changing
carbon emissions.
The DRC said the city's carbon intensity - emissions per
additional industrial output value - fell 6.7 percent
year-on-year, compared to an annual target of 2.5 percent.
China has pledged to cut its carbon intensity to 40 to 45
percent below 2005 levels by 2020.
The market saw around 2 million permits change hands during
the 2013 compliance year, which ended in June 2014, at a total
market value of just over 100 million yuan ($16.3 million).
According to the DRC statement, 97.1 percent of companies
complied with scheme rules during the first year, with 12
facilities failing to do so.
A report released last week showed that China now emits more
carbon dioxide than the United States and European Union
combined.
Even though emissions are slowing down in parts of the
industrialised eastern part of the country, China's overall
emissions are expected to continue to grow until at least 2030,
as it will rely on fossil fuels to develop its poor western
regions.
(Reporting by Stian Reklev and David Stanway; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)