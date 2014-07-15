By Stian Reklev and Kathy Chen
BEIJING, July 15 Nearly every carbon emitter
covered by China's largest pilot emissions scheme met Tuesday's
compliance deadline, a government official said, as permit
prices slipped to an all-time low amid ample supply and with no
last-minute scramble for allowances.
The Guangdong scheme - one of China's seven pilot carbon
markets aimed at controlling greenhouse gas emissions that
contribute to global warming - caps the carbon output of 202
electricity generators and manufacturers.
The pilot markets are to prepare China for the launch of a
national emissions scheme later in the decade that is expected
to be the world's largest. The country is the world's biggest
greenhouse gas emitter and is under increasing international
pressure to slow down the rapid growth in its emissions.
By closing time on Tuesday, 182 companies had handed over
permits to the Guangdong government to cover their 2013
emissions, said an official at the Development and Reform
Commission (DRC), the agency administering the scheme.
Eighteen companies saw their emissions drop below the
threshold for participation, while only two companies failed to
hand over permits, the DRC official said.
"We will strictly apply punishment according to the law, and
release the names of the violating companies," the official
said.
The high compliance rate marked a shift from May, when over
60 companies had said they would not participate, forcing the
government to delay the compliance deadline by two weeks.
Power supplier Guangdong Yudean Group was the
biggest emitter in the scheme, handing in over 21 million
permits to the government.
The firms had been issued a total of 350 million permits,
representing 350 million tonnes of carbon, with 99.97 percent of
those returned to the government.
Cement, iron and steel manufacturers suffering from China's
slowing economy had complained that they were forced to buy 3
percent of their total permits through government auctions at a
minimum price of 60 yuan ($9.66) each, a price that many said
was too high.
The government sold a total of 11.1 million permits in
auctions, all at the minimum price. Beyond that market activity
has been limited, indicating few companies had problems meeting
their targets.
Since the market began last December, only 1.2 million
permits have changed hands in the secondary market. The permits
traded on Tuesday at an all-time low of 41.50 yuan, after having
hovered around the 60-yuan level until two weeks ago.
"It was an easy cap for industries in the first year, so as
to get things on track quickly," said one broker who wished to
remain anonymous.
The DRC official said Guangdong is planning several changes
to its scheme to improve functionality and market liquidity,
including the controversial mandatory auctions.
"We will stick to charging for some of the allocations, but
companies can choose whether they want to buy the permits (in
auctions)," the official said.
That would leave companies with the options of using the
secondary market more, or reducing their demand for permits
through cutting their emissions.
The official said the government might drop the set minimum
price and instead link auction prices to the secondary market.
It will also add seven more industries to the scheme,
including ceramics and textile producers.
The 2014 allocation plan will be released later this month,
the DRC official said.
