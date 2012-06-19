SHANGHAI, June 19 China is considering tax
exemptions and subsidises for buyers of energy-saving vehicles
in an attempt to boost its low-emissions auto sector, the
Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.
The development plan submitted to the State Council is part
of broader efforts to upgrade China's fragmented automobile
sector and establish an early footing in the production of
low-emission and environmentally friendly vehicles.
In 2009, Beijing introduced a similar stimulus package with
tax incentives for cars with engine sizes of 1.6 litres or
smaller and subsidies for rural residents. That move spurred car
sales and helped China surpass the United States as the world's
largest auto market.
Under the new proposal, those purchasing electric vehicles
or hybrid cars would be exempt from a vehicle purchase tax, the
paper said, citing Zhang Xiangmu, secretary of the Ministry of
Industry and Information Technology.
Zhang also said the government was studying plans to
subsidise vehicle buyers in rural areas.
The paper separately quoted a car association official
saying that electric car buyers would also get a sales rebate as
well as a reduction in the value-added tax.
While plans to construct charging facilities for electric
vehicles would support the country's demand for a raft of base
metals, including copper.
The government said in May that it plans to spend up to 2
billion yuan ($315.06 million) from this year to help develop
energy-saving vehicles to cut carbon emissions.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Samuel Shen; Editing by Michael
Perry)