SHANGHAI Nov 5 China's capital, Beijing,
infamous for its thick smog and heavy traffic, will slash the
city's new car sales quotas by almost 40 percent next year, as
it looks to curb vehicle emissions and hazardous levels of
pollution, the city government website said.
The change in policy gives greater support for new, cleaner
cars and could strengthen foreign carmakers' determination to
accelerate growth in China's less crowded lower-tier cities.
In the last month alone, high levels of pollution have
forced China to all but shut down the northeastern city of
Harbin, a major urban centre with a population of 11 million.
Over the next four years, Beijing will issue 150,000 new
license plates annually, down from 240,000 each year now,
according to the city government's website. Car buyers must put
on plates before they are allowed to drive on Chinese roads.
That means Beijing's new passenger vehicles sales during the
2014-2017 period will be capped at 600,000 units, few than the
city's vehicle sales in 2010 alone.
In addition, the government will allot a higher proportion
of license plates every year to buyers of new-energy vehicles
that need lower amounts of gasoline or use alternative energy.
This could benefit electric automakers such as BYD Co Ltd
.
The number of plates for such vehicles will triple from
20,000 in 2014, to 60,000 in 2017, accounting for 40 percent of
that year's total plate quota.
China has already taken a series of steps to ease traffic
congestion and clean up air and water, as environmental
degeneration becomes a source of social unrest.
But none has cleaned up the air.
New car sales are currently restricted in four Chinese
cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Guiyang - where car
buyers bid for license plates through auctions and lotteries.
China plans to restrict vehicle sales in eight more cities,
the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said in July,
a policy trend that has already led carmakers such as General
Motors Co and Volkswagen AG to put more
resources into China's smaller, less-crowded lower-tier cities.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Nick
Macfie)