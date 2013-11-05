SHANGHAI Nov 5 China's capital, Beijing, infamous for its choking smog, will slash the city's new car sales quotas by almost 40 percent next year, as it looks to curb vehicle emissions and hazardous levels of pollution, the city website said.

The change in policy gives greater support for new, cleaner cars, and could strengthen foreign carmakers' determination to accelerate growth in China's less crowded lower-tier cities.

In the last month alone, high levels of pollution have forced China to all but shut down the northeastern city of Harbin, a major urban centre with a population of 11 million.

Over the next four years, Beijing will issue 150,000 new license plates annually, down from 240,000 each year now, according to the city government's website. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Nick Macfie)